Israel - Hamas War day 437: A Hamas official speaking to the Saudi A-Sharq paper said that Hamas and Israel "are closer than ever to reaching a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire," conditioning this on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's willingness to move forward.

He said that Palestinian "factions are ready," while urging US leaders to pressure Netanyahu to accept a deal.

In Syria, Israeli airstrikes were reported overnight, including a massive explosion near Tartus along the Mediterranean coastline. The explosion was so big that it left a seismic footprint of 3 on the Richter scale.

