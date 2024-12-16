Rocket sirens blare throughout Tel Aviv, central Israel | LIVE BLOG
Cited by Saudi Arabian media, a Hamas official placed the responsibility on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire and hostage release deal and urged US leaders to pressure him
Israel - Hamas War day 437: A Hamas official speaking to the Saudi A-Sharq paper said that Hamas and Israel "are closer than ever to reaching a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire," conditioning this on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's willingness to move forward.
He said that Palestinian "factions are ready," while urging US leaders to pressure Netanyahu to accept a deal.
In Syria, Israeli airstrikes were reported overnight, including a massive explosion near Tartus along the Mediterranean coastline. The explosion was so big that it left a seismic footprint of 3 on the Richter scale.
'We're trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back' - Trump
Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit refuses to vote with coalition in protest of policies
Israel Katz: Hamas & Israel 'closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire'
IDF says rocket launched from Yemen intercepted, sirens triggered amid fears of falling fragments
🚨 Sirens blare in Tel Aviv, central Israel amid rocket barrage
Assad issues 1st statement since fall from power, says full of hope 'Syria will once again be free and independent'