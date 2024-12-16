Rocket sirens blare throughout Tel Aviv, central Israel | LIVE BLOG

Cited by Saudi Arabian media, a Hamas official placed the responsibility on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire and hostage release deal and urged US leaders to pressure him

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Israel - Hamas War day 437: A Hamas official speaking to the Saudi A-Sharq paper said that Hamas and Israel "are closer than ever to reaching a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire," conditioning this on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's willingness to move forward.

He said that Palestinian "factions are ready," while urging US leaders to pressure Netanyahu to accept a deal.

In Syria, Israeli airstrikes were reported overnight, including a massive explosion near Tartus along the Mediterranean coastline. The explosion was so big that it left a seismic footprint of 3 on the Richter scale.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868700775045628285

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868697601664549238

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

'We're trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back' - Trump

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868695131349532880

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868693522674565264

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit refuses to vote with coalition in protest of policies

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868682414966399318

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868675141334397042

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868673145600651596

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868671573621641651

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868670135847784795

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Israel Katz: Hamas & Israel 'closer than ever to reaching a ceasefire'

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868666002306630057

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868657319263010998

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868656587990073646

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868653253161857459

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868651877258117120

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

IDF says rocket launched from Yemen intercepted, sirens triggered amid fears of falling fragments

🚨 Sirens blare in Tel Aviv, central Israel amid rocket barrage

Assad issues 1st statement since fall from power, says full of hope 'Syria will once again be free and independent'

READ MORE HERE

This article received 3 comments

Comments