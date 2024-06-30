IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight | LIVE BLOG
US President Joe Biden reportedly offered new wording to bring Hamas around to agreeing to a ceasefire proposal
Israel - Hamas War day 268: An Israeli was attacked by a Palestinian mob after acidentally entering Qalandia, near Jerusalem. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom EMTs.
This comes after IDF troops concluded a two-day operation over the weekend in the central Gaza Strip's Shejaiya neighborhood, killing dozens of terrorists and seizing weapons and munitions.
The IDF announced the deaths of two Israeli soldiers Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 131.
US President Joe Biden is seeking to change the wording of several issues in the ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas, Axios reported. An unnamed Hamas official spoke to the Arab World Press in response, saying that the changes were "vague wording."
According to him, the changes "offer nothing new to bridge the chasm between what is proposed and what is acceptable to us."
Hamas slams Biden amendments as 'vague wording,' demands permanent ceasefire, US guarantees
Police arrest man for vandalizing street painting of deceased hostage
The Israel Police arrested a resident of Ashdod on suspicion of vandalizing images of women in various places in the city, including one of the late Shani Amin, who was murdered on October 7.
The suspect, a 53-year-old resident of the city of Ashdod, was arrested Sunday morning and is currently being questioned at the Ashdod police station.
"The Israeli police take crimes of vandalism and damage to property and real estate very seriously, and in particular this case, in which, beyond the crime itself, a painting whose entire purpose was to commemorate and remember the murdered was vandalized, while completely ignoring the feelings of the family members and the public," the police said in a statement.
IDF struck Hezbollah targets overnight in southern Lebanon
US has sent 10,000 one-ton bombs to Israel - report
IDF says rocket sirens overnight in southern Israel were false alarm
Norwegian pension fund divests from Caterpillar over ties to Israeli settlements