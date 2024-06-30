Israel - Hamas War day 268: An Israeli was attacked by a Palestinian mob after acidentally entering Qalandia, near Jerusalem. He was evacuated by Magen David Adom EMTs.

This comes after IDF troops concluded a two-day operation over the weekend in the central Gaza Strip's Shejaiya neighborhood, killing dozens of terrorists and seizing weapons and munitions.

The IDF announced the deaths of two Israeli soldiers Saturday evening, bringing the death toll to 131.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to change the wording of several issues in the ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas, Axios reported. An unnamed Hamas official spoke to the Arab World Press in response, saying that the changes were "vague wording."

According to him, the changes "offer nothing new to bridge the chasm between what is proposed and what is acceptable to us."

To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war