Hamas officially confirms it will send a delegation to Cairo Saturday

Senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq said on Saturday that a delegation representing the Palestinian jihadist group will arrive in Cairo later in the day to receive direct updates on the talks aimed to achieving a hostage release and ceasefire deal with Israel.

Seputy Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya will travel "at the invitation of the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar" in order to "listen to the results of the negotiations that took place in Cairo.”

In a statement, Hamas “confirms its commitment to what it agreed to on July 2, based on the Biden Declaration and the Security Council resolution.”

The statement further added that “While Hamas confirms its readiness to implement what was agreed upon, it calls for pressure on the occupation and obligating it to implement this and stop obstructing reaching an agreement.”