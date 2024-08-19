Hamas, PIJ claim responsibility for Tel Aviv attack; Tel Aviv area on alert

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility on Monday for a bombing in Tel Aviv the night before.

The announcement came about an hour after Israel's security establishment and police officially announced that the explosion, in which a 50-year-old man was killed and another person was moderately wounded, was a terror attack. The Shin Bet security agency joined the investigation on Sunday night, arriving at this conclusion in a joint probe. As a result, the Tel Aviv area has been under increased alert.

"After an intensive investigation together with the Shin Bet, it can be said that the culprit blew himself up with a powerful charge," said sources in the police. "A huge disaster was averted here. It is fairly certain that the person came from outside the borders of Israel."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

"This is a very rare event in Tel Aviv," said ZAKA head Zvi Hasid. "It reminds of the difficult sights from the '90s, and immediately upon receiving the report, ZAKA's teams quickly arrived at the scene and split into units that joined security forces and assisted with everything necessary."

"The debris was scattered over an area of ​​hundreds of meters, following the intensity of the explosion," he said. "Volunteers gathered findings from nearby trees and roofs close to the scene where the explosion occurred. We are trained to assist the security forces to work on complex scenes accurately and professionally without damaging the findings at the scene."

The development represents a serious escalation, with suicide bombings considered a thing of the past in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In addition, bombings in Tel Aviv have not been carried out in years. The bomber was seen carrying a big backpack in CCTV footage, with it seemingly going off by mistake.