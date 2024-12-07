Hamas releases proof-of-life video showing hostage Matan Zangauker

In the three minute long clip, Zangauker identifies himself and calls on the Israeli public to continue protests in support of a hostage and ceasefire deal

A still from a Hamas video showing hostage Matan Zangauker
A still from a Hamas video showing hostage Matan Zangauker 27A

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas released a video on Saturday showing signs of life from hostage Matan Zangauker, 25.

Zangauker was abducted by Hamas terrorists from his Nir Oz home on October 7, 2023. His partner, Ilana Gritzewsky who was captured with him was released in a November 2023 deal. 

In the three minute long clip, Zangauker identifies himself and calls on the Israeli public to continue protests in support of a hostage and ceasefire deal.

