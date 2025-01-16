Hamas reneging on agreement, causing last-minute crisis – Netanyahu's office | LIVE BLOG

Israel-Hamas War day 468: "Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The statement said that the cabinet will not convene until Hamas has accepted all the terms of the agreement.

This comes after a slew of statements on Wednesday by mediators and media reports, stating that that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been struck. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism, although he stressed that there were last-minute details to work out still.

Sirens still continued in southern Israel. While the IDF said that these were caused by false identifications, reports from the area said that projectiles had been launched, but failed to cross into Israeli territory.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war