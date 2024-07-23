Hamas rocket fell on Gazan school after failing to reach Israeli territory

Hamas 'rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike,' the IDF said

Israeli forces operating in the southern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that a rocket launched by Hamas a day earlier failed to cross into Israeli territory, instead hitting a school in the Nuseirat neighborhood of the Gaza Strip.

"The Hamas terrorist organization's rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike," the IDF said in a statement.

Infographic released by the Israeli military shows the trajectory taken by a Hamas rocket that failed to enter Israeli territory and hit a school in the Palestinian enclaveIDF spokesperson's unit

Meanwhile in Khan Yunis, Israeli forces continue to push into Khan Yunis after relaunching operations against terrorists in the southern Gaza city on Monday.

Israeli aircraft have struck more than 50 terrorist sites, including "weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and structures used by Hamas terrorists, as well as underground tunnel routes in the area."

In Rafah, the southernmost city in the Palestinian enclave, soldiers are conducting surgical raids in the area. IDF troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, the statement said, both in airstrikes and close-quarters combat.

