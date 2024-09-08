Hamas rocket platoon commander eliminated in IDF operations

The Israel Defense Forces said that terrorist Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab, the commander of Hamas's eastern Khan Yunis rocket launching platoon, was killing in an airstrike last week.

He was responsible for firing rockets at Israel and Israeli forces since the start of the war on October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue counter-terrorism operations in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

The IDF eliminated terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, and located large quantities of weapons in areas of operation.

Since Saturday, Israeli soldiers eliminated several terrorists that posed a threat to them in central Gaza.

In addition, Israeli airstrikes attacked about 25 Hamas terror targets across the Palestinian enclave, including terrorist cells, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure.