Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited soldiers in the Philidelphi Corridor on Wednesday, touting the defeat of the Rafah Brigade.

“The most important thing is to remember what the goals of the war are and to stick to them,” he told soldiers. “The Rafah Brigade has been defeated, most of the tunnels in the Philadelphi Corridor are canals dug with engineering tools above the surface and covered with dirt."

He met with forces of the 162nd Division, which operated in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip.

Ariel Hermoni/ Ministry of Defense

Gallant held a situational assessment with Lieutenant Colonel Yitzhak (Itzik) Cohen, the commander of the division, as well as Nahal Brigade Commander Lieutenant Colonel Yair Zuckerman and other major commanders taking part in southern Gazan operations.

Gallant received an overview of the operational activity that led to the defeat of the Rafah Brigade, with more than 150 tunnels destroyed in the area.

“Look, I came here first of all to express great appreciation,” Gallant told soldiers. “The 162nd Division and its brigades… fight like lions. The Rafah Brigade was defeated, the enemy's Rafah Brigade was defeated by the 162nd Division.”