Hamas is examining an Israeli ceasefire proposal mentioned over the weekend by US President Joe Biden, according to the UK-based A-Sharq Al-Awsat on Sunday.

The terrorist organization will consult with other armed groups in the Gaza Strip and also speak with the mediatiors before moving "towards agreeing to the proposal."

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan spoke to Al-Jazeera on Saturday night, stressing that Biden's approach constituted a shift in US policy.

"The fact that Biden proposed an approach to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip," he said, "is proof that the American administration is beginning to understand that there is no place for its support for Israel."

Hamas conditioned a ceasefire on the complete cessation of Israeli hostilities and withdrawal from Gaza, more humanitarian aid, areas for refugees to arrive at for sanctuary, an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, the restoration of Gaza, and Israeli agreement to all these conditions.

"President Biden's transition from a position of announcing military operations against the Palestinian people to a position of understanding that there is no escape from a permanent ceasefire is a transition that is without a doubt constitutes a positive turning point for the Palestinian resistance," Hamdan said. "If what President Biden did was a pressure on us, then we would not welcome it."

