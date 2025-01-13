Israel - Hamas War day 465: Hamas said that to it is close to striking a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip. "We affirm that the release of our prisoners is imminent," the terror group said.

An IDF spokesman confirmed overnight that fighter jets attacked and destroyed Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon.

Ten members of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, from the Likud, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionist parties sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter in opposition of a deal that would include a ceasefire.

"The deal that is taking shape is a catastrophe," said Religious Zionism's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "We will not be part of a capitulation deal that would include releasing terrorist hostages and stopping the war. This is the time to continue occupying and purifying the entire Gaza Strip and opening the gates of hell on Gaza until Hamas surrenders completely and all the hostages are returned."

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers stated that they would provide Netanyahu with a safety net for such a deal.

