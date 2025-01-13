Hamas says hostage release, ceasefire deal 'imminent' | LIVE BLOG
'We affirm that the release of our prisoners is imminent,' the terror group said
Israel - Hamas War day 465: Hamas said that to it is close to striking a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip. "We affirm that the release of our prisoners is imminent," the terror group said.
An IDF spokesman confirmed overnight that fighter jets attacked and destroyed Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon.
Ten members of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, from the Likud, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionist parties sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a letter in opposition of a deal that would include a ceasefire.
"The deal that is taking shape is a catastrophe," said Religious Zionism's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "We will not be part of a capitulation deal that would include releasing terrorist hostages and stopping the war. This is the time to continue occupying and purifying the entire Gaza Strip and opening the gates of hell on Gaza until Hamas surrenders completely and all the hostages are returned."
Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers stated that they would provide Netanyahu with a safety net for such a deal.
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF: 5 soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip
IDF says missile from Yemen intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory
🚨 Sirens sound in West Bank, Jordan Valley amid Houthi missile attack
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878838621114872092
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878825345119338678
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Opposition offers Netanyahu political safety net for hostage release deal
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878813568948412702
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878807398724383087
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .