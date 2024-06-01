Hamas responds 'positively' to 'Israeli' plan set out by Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal, which he said was proposed by Israel to the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas. He vowed the plan would lead to the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the devastating Gaza war.

In remarks from the White House, Biden added that Hamas was “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel; he called the proposal “a road map to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all hostages.”

Hamas said it had a positive view of the contents of Biden's proposal.

"Hamas confirms its readiness to deal positively and in a constructive manner with any proposal that is based on the permanent cease-fire and the full withdrawal [of Israeli forces] from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction [of Gaza], and the return of the displaced to their places, along with the fulfillment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal," the terror group said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said Jerusalem had authorized negotiators to present a Gaza truce.

"The Israeli government is united in the desire to return our hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal," the statement said. "Therefore, the prime minister has authorized the negotiating team to present an outline for achieving this goal, while insisting that the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our hostages and the destruction of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities."