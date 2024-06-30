Hamas says no major changes to ceasefire proposal after 'vague wording' amendments by US

A senior official from the terrorist organization Hamas called the changes made by the US to the ceasefire proposal "vague" on Saturday night, speaking to the Arab World Press.

The official said that the US promises to end the war are without a clear Israeli commitment to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and agree to a permanent ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden made "vague wording" changes to the proposal on the table, although it amounted to an insufficient change in stance, he said.

"The slight amendments revolve around the very nature of the Israeli constellation, and offer nothing new to bridge the chasm between what is proposed and what is acceptable to us," he said.

"We will not deviate from our three national conditions, the most important of which is the end of the war and the complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he added.

Another Hamas official said that the amendments were minor and applied to only two clauses.

US President Joe Biden made the amendments to bridge gaps amid an impasse between Israel and Hamas over a hostage deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas's demands for a permanent ceasefire have been met with Israeli leaders vowing that the war would not end until the 120 hostages still held in Gaza are released and the replacement of Hamas in control of the Palestinian enclave.