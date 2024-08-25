Hamas set to submit response to ceasefire proposal - report

A senior Hamas official said that the terror organization is formulating a response along with other Palestinian factions to a ceasefire proposal, according to a report in the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Centering around controversial issues, the response comes after negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

In addition, a government source told i24NEWS that despite the escalation and lack of any positive signals from Hamas regarding the deal, a delegation is leaving for Cairo today. Israeli assessments indicated that Hamas and Hezbollah are working in unison, with Hamas stalling for time in hope of a broad attack Sunday morning.

The assault comes amid US pushing Lebanon to restrain Hezbollah as much as possible. As understood by Israeli officials, the Lebanese terrorist group prefers not to spark an all-out war, instead focusing on defense.

Lebanese reports said that Hezbollah's decision on a response was made several days ago, following signs that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unmoved in the Cairo negotiations. Israel's preemptive strike to the Hezbollah attack was significant, focusing on the terror group in the southern regions of Lebanon.

The New York Times reported that US and Israeli sources believe Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has stopped communicating electronically as he has not been intercepted by intelligence agencies so far. Despite this, the sources believe that he still remains in contact with senior Hamas officials.

Diplomats involved in the negotiations claim that Hamas representatives insist that Sinwar's input is needed before any important decisions are made. As the days go by, communication with Sinwar has reportedly become more difficult. Whereas he previously responded to messages within days, the sources said that it is taking much longer to get a response from him in recent months.