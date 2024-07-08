Hamas softened demands due to Israel's destructive campaign - report

Israeli destructive operation in the Gaza Strip caused Hamas to soften its stance in ceasefire negotiations, according to a report in the Associated Press Monday.

Citing Middle Eastern and US officials, the report said the nine-month war led Hamas to drop a demand that Israel permanently end hostilities for a ceasefire deal.

This notion has been repeated by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who put forth non-negotiable principles for continued talks.

The Associated Press report said Hamas leaders urged the terrorist group to accept the ceasefire deal advanced by US President Joe Biden.

According to US officials who remain anonymous in the report, American intelligence believes there are significant divisions in Hamas over the deal, with Gazan leader Yahya Sinwar willing to stick out the war despite Israel leveling large parts of Gaza.

It is either that destruction or pressure applied on the group by mediators Egypt and Qatar that pushed Hamas toward restarting talks.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha denied the divisions, saying the group’s “position is unified and is crystallized through the organizational framework of the leadership.”

Any deal will outline a release of Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons for terrorist crimes. It is likely that, like the previous ceasefire last November, Hezbollah will also halt hostilities against northern Israel the moment the deal is in effect.