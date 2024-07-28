Hamas sources confirm to i24NEWS: Israel eliminated terrorist leader Marwan Issa

Hamas sources told i24NEWS on Sunday that the military wing of Hamas officially confirmed that Marwan Issa, a senior terrorist commander considered third in command in the Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli attack in March.

According to the sources, the body of the senior terrorist, who was killed in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza overnight between March 9 and 10, was found. This confirms details provided by the IDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, on March 26.

Hamas's political bureau was informed by officials in the organization, with his body recovered, the sources said. The body of Hamas's commander in central Gaza, Ghazi Abu Toameh, was also recovered.

The IDF has stated that Hamas's second in command, Mohammad Deif, was likely also killed in an IDF strike in southern Gaza earlier this month.

Like the announcement on Issa, Hamas scoffed at the notion that the senior commander was killed.