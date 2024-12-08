'Hamas wanted to unify fronts, but heralded disaster on the Iranian axis'

"Hamas, which went to war against us, relied on the unity of the fronts and the Iranian axis," a senior political official told i24NEWS' diplomatic correspondant Guy Azriel on Sunday. "It did not plan for such a disaster on the axis that it is a part of."

Without military opposition, the rebel forces entered the capital city of Damascus early Sunday morning and put an end to president Bashar al-Assad's cruel tyrannical rule.

Following the overthrow of the Syrian regime, a senior political figure spoke about the impact the events in Syria will have on the chances of reaching a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas. "The Iranian axis is falling apart," he said.

In this regard, an IDF spokesperson stated that "in light of the events in Syria and according to the assessment of the situation and the possibility of weapons entering the outer space, the IDF has spread forces in the border area and at several points necessary for defense, in order to ensure the security of the Golan Heights settlements and Israeli citizens." The IDF spokesperson added: "We will emphasize that the army does not interfere in events happening in Syria. The IDF will continue to operate as long as it needs to preserve the border area and protect the State of Israel and its citizens."