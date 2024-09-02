Hamas warfare manual: Terrorist tunnel tactics revealed

A Hamas combat manual was discovered by the Israeli army in Gaza City, according to a new report in The New York Times on Monday.

Found in the Zeitoun neighborhood, a letter allegedly written by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was also confiscated in the area in the same period.

According to the report, the guide explains how to fight in tunnels and underground. In meticulous detail, the guide explains how to navigate in the dark, to move stealthily beneath the surface of Gaza, and to shoot with an automatic weapon in closed areas to maximize the shooting potential.

It is also alleged that the guide contains instructions on how to camouflage the entrances to tunnels, locate them using compasses or GPS, enter quickly, and move efficiently underground. Some of the techniques mentioned included night vision goggles equipped with infrared, instructions on how to use weapons, and more.

The guide was reportedly written in 2019 and the commanders entrusted with it were instructed to time themselves, down to the second, to know how long it would take for terrorists to move between different points underground.

A senior Israeli official told the US that "the tunnel network in Gaza was not a top priority because a war of such magnitude did not seem plausible."