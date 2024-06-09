'He asked for a hug and shawarma' | Update on condition of rescued hostages

The first details of their experience in captivity are being shared by family members of the rescued hostages Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrei Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan, who were brought back to Israel on Saturday.

An update on their medical condition was also provided at a press conference at Sheba Medical Center, where Ziv, Kozlov and Meir-Jan remain hospitalized.

Aviram, Almog Meir's uncle, said: "The first thing Almog asked for was a big hug and shawarma. [He shared that] on his birthday, he watched Al Jazeera and saw signs with his name on it, which was very important to him."

Na'ama Kadosh / i24NEWS

Geut, Almog's sister, emphasized this: "It's what kept him strong while he was captive. He knew and saw that we were fighting for him. Keep up the demonstrations on Saturday evenings — they see this and it gives them strength."

Geut shared that it was their mother's birthday, and said that she had received "the best gift one could ask for." The family revealed earlier in the day the tragic news that the father of the family, Yossi Meir, had died overnight between Thursday and Friday, just over 24 hours before his son's rescue. The family has requested privacy as it mourns the loss.

Almog's uncle added: "They held each other up while they were captive, to the extent that they propped each other up back-to-back. They did not see daylight during all these months, they were locked in a room, and you can tell by their complexion that they are terribly pale." He further revealed: "They tried to brainwash them."

Dr. Itai Pesach, director of Safra Hospital at Sheba Medical Center-Tel Hashomer, also updated on the rescued captives' medical condition: "We identified a severe deficiency of essential nutritional components in their bodies, muscle mass turned into fat. They might look fine at first glance, but they are suffering from malnutrition."

Dr. Pesach added, "Their situation was similar to other captives. In the initial hours after their liberation they were ecstatic: happy, wanting to communicate and share what they had been through." According to Dr. Pesach, they experienced a slump later. "They went through difficult things and will require long months of psychological and medical support." He said that the three will remain hospitalized at Sheba for at least another couple days.

Noa Argamani was transferred to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, where her mother is hospitalized due to advanced cancer. Argamani is reportedly sharing a room with her mother and has undergone medical tests showing her to be in a similar condition as the male captives.