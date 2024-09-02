Health Ministry publishes medical system's shortcoming on October 7

Israel's Health Ministry released on Monday to health system heads, hospital directors, and health fund managers a document summarizing the investigation of the medical response to the events of October 7 and formulating lessons for the future.

"The events of October 7 presented a huge challenge to Israel's health system," the document said – "a large number of casualties, a prolonged duration of conflict, working under the threat of missiles, a lack of understanding of the broad situation."

Among the main faults mentioned was an inability to assess the number and condition of the wounded, due to shortcomings in communication systems (organizational and technical) and closed military areas that did not allow access to manage the wounded.

In addition, it was noted that there was a lack of organization and order in receiving and prioritizing the wounded. In fact, injured individuals transported themselves to hospitals, not according to the nature of the wounds and correct strategic location, which the document cites as due to a failure in the evacuation system.

The Health Ministry recommended to consolidate all first response bodies under Magen David Adom and manage them from there, to create a direct interface with the IDF regarding closed military areas, and that every hospital should communicate casualty capacity and a list of casualties in emergency situations.

"The need to improve the coordination and control of initial evacuation to hospitals, adapting the work methods with the Home Front Command and developing additional tools for the matter, in collaboration with the army and MDA," was emphasized in the document.