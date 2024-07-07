Israel - Hamas War day 275: Hezbollah continued its assault on northern Israel, responding to the Israel Defense Forces' targeted killing of Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key member of the terrorist organization's aerial defense unit.

Meanwhile, Israelis demonstrating for a ceasefire deal rallied around calls for the government to accept a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages held by Gaza terrorists since October 7. Marking nine months since the massacre and capture of hundreds of Israelis, protesters blocked roads and key city squares in a "Day of Disruption."

Hamas has reportedly dropped some key demands that caused an impasse with Israeli negotiators, including that Israel agree to a complete and permanent cessation of fighting.

