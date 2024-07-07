3 wounded in anti-tank missile attack; Hezbollah fires barrages against northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Hezbollah attack shows increase in range of attacks with attack on Lower Galilee region • IDF says about 20 rockets entered Israeli airspace, causing several fires
Israel - Hamas War day 275: Hezbollah continued its assault on northern Israel, responding to the Israel Defense Forces' targeted killing of Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key member of the terrorist organization's aerial defense unit.
Meanwhile, Israelis demonstrating for a ceasefire deal rallied around calls for the government to accept a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages held by Gaza terrorists since October 7. Marking nine months since the massacre and capture of hundreds of Israelis, protesters blocked roads and key city squares in a "Day of Disruption."
Hamas has reportedly dropped some key demands that caused an impasse with Israeli negotiators, including that Israel agree to a complete and permanent cessation of fighting.
To catch up on Saturday's events, CLICK HERE
For more updates and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Netanyahu says any deal will allow Israel to ultimately continue fighting
Hamas spokesman claims terrorist group as strong as ever amid ceasefire talks
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809980949444100522
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Sirens heard in northern Israel's Upper Galilee region
Hamas says it is waiting response by Israel to ceasefire deal
Egyptian authorities say Israeli delegation expected to land to continue talks
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809974552476139706
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF announces death of Engineering Corps officer
Hamas confirms death of political leader Ihab al-Ghusain in IDF strike
🚨 Sirens sound in northern Israel amid Hezbollah rocket barrage
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809961866464026923
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
3 wounded in Hezbollah attack on Zarit, northern Israel
Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya said that three people were admitted after the attack on Zarit, near the border with Lebanon.
One of the injured, a 31-year-old, is in a serious and stable condition. He entered the trauma unit, where the medical teams had to anesthetize him and put him on a ventillator. He was transfered to the intensive care unit.
The other two, aged 42 and 25, are in a mild condition and are undergoing tests in the emergency room.
Anti-tank missiles fired at northern Israel, soldier lightly wounded
The Israel Defense Forces said two anti-tank guided missiles fired from Lebanon hit the area of Zarit in northern Israel, lightly wounding a soldier who was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.
Two other such missiles targeted the area of Shtula earlier, with Hezbollah using civilian buildings to launch them.
"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to embed its military assets inside civilian areas in Lebanon and use them as human shields in its terrorist attacks against Israel," the IDF said.
"Following the identification of the missile fire, the IAF carried out a strike on the Hezbollah military structure from which the anti-tank missile was fired."
IDF Paratroopers operating in central Gaza, eliminating terrorists
IDF airstrike targets a school building where terrorists were operating and hiding
Gallant slams Netanyahu over politicizing ceasefire deal
"The political attempt to link the release of the abductees with the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox - dangerous and irresponsible," Gallant told Netanyahu.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809931655785623939
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Netanyahu, Gallant clash over IDF conscription in government meeting
Israel extends aid to border communities affected by war
The government approved extending state aid to residents of the south within four miles of the Gaza Strip fence, and to the residents of the northern settlements within three miles of the Lebanese border.
Israel reportedly kills major Hamas political leader in Gaza
Hamas political leader Ihab al-Ghussein was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports.