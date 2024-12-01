Herzog confirms behind-the-scenes negotiations with Hamas – deal 'possible'

President Isaac Herzog revealed on Sunday that contacts are ongonig between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

In a conversation with Yael Alexander, the mother of the abductee Edan Alexander who has been held captive for 422 days by Hamas, Herzog said that "there are negotiations behind the scenes - and it is possible."

"I reiterate the call - now, after the agreement in Lebanon, it's time to make a deal and bring the captives home," Herzog said.

His meeting comes after Hamas released a video over the weekend showing Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli who was captured on October 7, 2023, while serving in the IDF. The video showed him pleading for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-Elect Donald Trump to secure a deal.

"There are negotiations with a bitter and cruel enemy whose entire purpose in the video was to demoralize us all," he said. "On the contrary - I think this video gave us a lot of strength."

"I had a sleepless night," Yael Alexander said – "Edan, his voice. and the video which plays continuously. You can see from the video that Edan is going through hell, he is screaming and his eyes look sad, but this gave me a lot of strength - Edan strengthened us with his call to us. We released this video, so everyone can see - Edan is alive, and many other captives are alive and the time has come to do something and release them."

Out of the 101 hostages held in Gaza, estimates range as to the number still living, with some going as low as two dozen.