Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah spoke at a ceremony on Tuesday, during which Lebanese media reported loud sonic booms, likely caused by Israeli warplanes.

"During the ceremony, Israel performed sonic booms in order to provoke the ceremony and those attending," he said. "We will respond to this in kind."

Nasrallah continued to say that Israel is weak and relies on support from others: "Now when we talk about the response from Iran, Hezbollah, Yemen, or the 'Axis of Resistance,' then the US, the US Department of Defense and the US Navy come in to defend Israel."

He added that "Israel is no longer as strong it was in the past and neither are its defensive capabilities. Israel is asking for help from the US, from the West, from Europe and from Arab regimes - this is evidence of Israel's decline in prestige. The command and control centers, Iron Dome, 'David's Sling,' and the Israeli and US satellites are on high alert – while today a missile fell east of Acre."

"The entire region today is in the face of a real danger," he warned. "Everyone needs to understand the risks in the current situation regarding Palestine, because if the Israeli government wins in the struggle over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – then there is no Palestinian people, there won't even be Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Nasrallah further claimed that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's military chief Fuad Shukr are successes for Israel, but these are transient victories. "The assassination of Haniyeh is an Israeli success," he said, "and also the killing of Shukr - but it's not a victory, it's a victory in the daily battle. We kill them and they kill us - this is part of the battle."

Previously, at Hezbollah's ceremony marking a week since the assassination of Fouad Shukr, they showed archive footage of Shukr, in anticipation of Nasrallah's speech from his bunker.

"Shukr was one of the central commanders in the victory of 2000 and in the Second Lebanon War," Nasrallah eulogized, "when the central command room was under his command. He had a central role in building and completing capabilities after the Second Lebanon War."

He added that "the lack of Shukr is great indeed, but it will not weaken us or cause us to hesitate or stop, as the proof are the actions in the recent days and today."

"Recently there is an understanding of the true intentions of Netanyahu's extreme government: Where is the world when the enemy's finance minister, [Bezalel] Smotrich, said he has no problem starving two million people in the Gaza Strip in order to get his captives back?! The entire world, and the entire Arab world that relies on the Arab Peace Initiative, were shocked when the Knesset [Israeli parliament] voted on a resolution against a Palestinian state."

In light of the situation assessment by the army, residents of northern communities were asked to "minimize movement, avoid gatherings, and stay close to sheltered spaces" by a number of regional councils and authorities in the north.