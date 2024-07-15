Sanctioned Syrian businessman killed in alleged Israeli strike - reports
Another individual was reported killed in the vehicle, which carried a Lebanese license plate
Reports in Syria said that Syrian businessman Muhammad Baraa al-Qatirji was killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Monday. The US and Saudi Arabia have imposed sanctions on him in the past.
Al-Qatirji was implicated in dealing in oil between Syrian regime areas to areas under Kurdish control.
The attack took place near the Lebanese border with Syria.
According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an explosion destroyed the vehicle near the Masnaa crossing between the two countries, on the Syrian side.
The vehicle carried a Lebanese license plate, and the report attributed the strike to an Israeli drone.
