Sanctioned Syrian businessman killed in alleged Israeli strike - reports

Reports in Syria said that Syrian businessman Muhammad Baraa al-Qatirji was killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Monday. The US and Saudi Arabia have imposed sanctions on him in the past.

Al-Qatirji was implicated in dealing in oil between Syrian regime areas to areas under Kurdish control.

The attack took place near the Lebanese border with Syria.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an explosion destroyed the vehicle near the Masnaa crossing between the two countries, on the Syrian side.

The vehicle carried a Lebanese license plate, and the report attributed the strike to an Israeli drone.