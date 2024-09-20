Hezbollah confirms elimination of Ibrahim Aqil

Aqil was assassinated at a meeting he attended with some 10 other Radwan Force commanders underneath a residential building

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran 
1 min read
A Hezbollah poster announcing the death of Ibrahim Aqil, complete with an up-to-date photo
A Hezbollah poster announcing the death of Ibrahim Aqil, complete with an up-to-date photo

Hezbollah confirmed late on Friday that Ibrahim Aqil, the head of operations in Hezbollah and acting commander of its elite Radwan forces, was killed in the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut today.

Aqil was assassinated with some 10 other Radwan Force commanders during a meeting held under a residential building. 

