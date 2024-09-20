Hezbollah confirms elimination of Ibrahim Aqil
Aqil was assassinated at a meeting he attended with some 10 other Radwan Force commanders underneath a residential building
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
Hezbollah confirmed late on Friday that Ibrahim Aqil, the head of operations in Hezbollah and acting commander of its elite Radwan forces, was killed in the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut today.
Aqil was assassinated with some 10 other Radwan Force commanders during a meeting held under a residential building.
