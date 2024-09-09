Hezbollah drone hits residential building in northern Israel, no casualties; tunnel shaft, machine to produce weapons uncovered in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Jordan says preliminary investigation into perpetrator of Allenby crossing shooting shows he was a lone wolf • Death toll from alleged Israeli strikes in Syria rises to 25, according to Syrian reports
Israel - Hamas War day 339: Sirens blared in northern Israeli border communities throughout the morning, with Hezbollah launching drones and missiles. One UAV avoided air defenses and impacted into a residential building in the city of Nahariya.
A total of 25 people were killed in alleged Israeli strikes in Syria overnight, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
These include "five civilians, four regime soldiers, two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah of Syrian nationality, 11 Syrians working with the Iranian militias and three unidentified persons."
Tunnel shaft, machine to produce weapons uncovered by reservists in Gaza
The IDF said that the 16th Reserve Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, operated in the Zeitoun area of the central Gaza Strip, uncovering a machine used to produce weapons and a tunnel shaft.
The unit eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in raids in the area.
🚨 Rocket sirens sound in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Shlomi, northern Israel
25 reportedly killed in wave of alleged Israeli strikes on Syria