Israel - Hamas War day 339: Sirens blared in northern Israeli border communities throughout the morning, with Hezbollah launching drones and missiles. One UAV avoided air defenses and impacted into a residential building in the city of Nahariya.

A total of 25 people were killed in alleged Israeli strikes in Syria overnight, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

These include "five civilians, four regime soldiers, two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah of Syrian nationality, 11 Syrians working with the Iranian militias and three unidentified persons."

