Hezbollah drones enter Israel, triggering sirens after IDF airstrikes

At least two drones entered Israel Sunday morning, triggering sirens in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights.

Hezbollah said that it had launched the drones, which Israeli authorities reported did no damage.

Later, rockets from Lebanon targeted the northern town of Margaliot, setting off sirens there. At least six interceptions were reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said that Hezbollah terrorist sites were attacked, including in the Beqaa valley and in southern Lebanese towns.

This comes as Israel continues to operate in Rafah and other parts of the Gaza Strip, killing terrorists and seizing weapons.

Israel has submitted a proposal to mediators for a ceasefire with the Hamas terrorist organization. If the sides agree to a cessation of fighting, it is likely Hezbollah will join as it did during the last ceasefire in November.