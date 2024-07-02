Israel - Hamas War day 269: Israel's aerial defense intercepted two drones en route to Israeli territory while still in Lebanese airspace.

Israeli forces meanwhile operate in Nablus, the West Bank, according to Palestinian report. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a soldier had been killed in an IED explosion near Tulkarm.

The death toll from the ground operation in the south, meanwhile, has risen to 316 after Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Major (res.) Eyal Avnion were killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes as Israel is attempting to wrap up major operations in Gaza and move into the next stage of fighting, which will be characterized less by large incursions into Gazan neighborhoods and more by precise raids against terrorist targets.

