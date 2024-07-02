Hezbollah drones intercepted above Lebanon; IDF reportedly operates in Nablus | LIVE BLOG
Israel's aerial defense system activates as Hezbollah drones threaten northern Israel
Israel - Hamas War day 269: Israel's aerial defense intercepted two drones en route to Israeli territory while still in Lebanese airspace.
Israeli forces meanwhile operate in Nablus, the West Bank, according to Palestinian report. On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a soldier had been killed in an IED explosion near Tulkarm.
The death toll from the ground operation in the south, meanwhile, has risen to 316 after Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller and Major (res.) Eyal Avnion were killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.
This comes as Israel is attempting to wrap up major operations in Gaza and move into the next stage of fighting, which will be characterized less by large incursions into Gazan neighborhoods and more by precise raids against terrorist targets.
Israel provides new power line to provide potable water to Gaza
"A new power line from Israel has been directly connected to a water desalination plant managed by UNICEF in Khan Yunis," the IDF said in a statement
This will allow the plant to increase water production from 5,000 cubic meters to 20,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day.
"The power line is connected directly to the desalination plant in order to prevent any attempts by Hamas or other terrorist actors from exploiting the supply of electricity," the IDF said.
IDF responds to New York Times report suggesting army willing to leave Hamas in power for ceasefire: 'We are determined to continue fighting'
Two Israeli soldiers killed fighting in southern Gaza, another seriously wounded