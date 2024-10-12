Hezbollah fires 320 projectiles at Israel during Kippur, drone hits retirement home in Herzliya

The jihadist terrorists of Hezbollah launched some 320 rockets, mortars and drones out of Lebanon into Israel during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

On the eve of Yom Kippur, two drones entered Israeli airspace from central Lebanon, with one hitting a housing facility for the elderly in Herzliya.

There were also two rockets were fired Saturday from northern Gaza, landing in Ashkelon.

Three people were lightly wounded by the force of the explosion in Western Galilee after a rocket landed in their vicinity.