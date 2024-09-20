Senior IDF source to i24NEWS: top Hezbollah terrorist Ibrahim Aqil eliminated in Beirut strike | LIVE BLOG

The Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah fired over 150 rockets on northern Israel from their homebase of Lebanon, causing property damage to several communities and sparking brushfires; there were no casualties reported in the barrage.

The Israeli military retaliated by hitting the terrorists' infrastructure and rocket launchers.

