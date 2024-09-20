Senior IDF source to i24NEWS: top Hezbollah terrorist Ibrahim Aqil eliminated in Beirut strike | LIVE BLOG
Strike targeting building in Hezbollah stronghold eliminates many senior Hezbollah figures, IDF spokesperson says
The Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah fired over 150 rockets on northern Israel from their homebase of Lebanon, causing property damage to several communities and sparking brushfires; there were no casualties reported in the barrage.
The Israeli military retaliated by hitting the terrorists' infrastructure and rocket launchers.
More on the Beirut strike from IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari
'Our goals are evident and our actions speak for themselves,' Netanyahu says in laconic statement after Beirut strike
IDF strike in Beirut eliminated several top Hezbollah commanders who were planning cross-border attack into Israel
Footage shows aftermath of Beirut strike
Several reports claim IDF strike in Beirut targeted Ibrahim Aqil, a member of Hezbollah's military council
Israel carried out a 'targeted strike' in a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital of Beirut