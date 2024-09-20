Senior IDF source to i24NEWS: top Hezbollah terrorist Ibrahim Aqil eliminated in Beirut strike | LIVE BLOG

Strike targeting building in Hezbollah stronghold eliminates many senior Hezbollah figures, IDF spokesperson says

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Ibrahim Aqil
Ibrahim AqilUS Department of State

The Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah fired over 150 rockets on northern Israel from their homebase of Lebanon, causing property damage to several communities and sparking brushfires; there were no casualties reported in the barrage. 

The Israeli military retaliated by hitting the terrorists' infrastructure and rocket launchers. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837108893685567852

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

More on the Beirut strike from IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837181983442509846

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

'Our goals are evident and our actions speak for themselves,' Netanyahu says in laconic statement after Beirut strike 

IDF strike in Beirut eliminated several top Hezbollah commanders who were planning cross-border attack into Israel

Footage shows aftermath of Beirut strike 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837150294322323920

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Several reports claim IDF strike in Beirut targeted Ibrahim Aqil, a member of Hezbollah's military council

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837122609491644552

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Israel carried out a 'targeted strike' in a Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital of Beirut

This article received 4 comments

Comments