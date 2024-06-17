'Hezbollah is bringing Israel to the brink of escalation' says IDF Spokesperson

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has raised concerns over escalating tensions with Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group.

In an English-language video statement, Hagari accused Hezbollah of intensifying attacks on Israel, including firing over 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles, and explosive-laden drones since joining the conflict initiated by Hamas on October 7.

"Hezbollah's growing aggressiveness brings us to the brink of what could be a greater escalation, which could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," Hagari emphasized.

He criticized Hezbollah for using Lebanon as a base to shield Hamas, referring to the October 7 incident which he described as a massacre involving attacks on civilians.

Citing Hezbollah's non-compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and its military presence south of the Litani River, Hagari justified Israel's defensive measures to protect its citizens. "Israel will take necessary measures until security along our border with Lebanon is restored," he affirmed.

Hagari also condemned Iran for supporting Hezbollah and other proxies, pledging that Israel will continue to confront Iran's influence in the region. "Israel has a duty to defend its people, and we will fulfill this duty at all costs," he concluded.