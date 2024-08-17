Hezbollah launches 55 rocket barrage at northern Israeli kibbutz | LIVE BLOG

The Lebanon-based Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah on Saturday launched a barrage of some 55 rockets at a northern Israeli kibbutz. No Israeli casualties were reported. Hezbollah said it was retaliating to an Israeli airstrike overnight that killed at least 10 people and wounded five others. The Israel Defense Forces said it targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot.

Israeli authorities confirmed the barrage involved dozens of rockets, with interceptions visible in the region's skies. Residents reported "loud explosions" and power outages.