Israel - Hamas War day 415: Alarms sounded Sunday morning in several areas across Israel. First, alarms sounded in the northern region due to rocket fire and fears of drone infiltration. Later, the IDF reported that two drones were intercepted in the Galilee region. In addition, alarms sounded in the Sharon and central regions - and later it turned out that six launches from Lebanon were recorded, five of which were intercepted. No casualties were known in either incident.

