Hezbollah lawmaker calls on US to pressure Israel over ceasefire

Hassan Fadlallah, a Lebanese parliamentarian for Hezbollah, called for the US on Monday to pressure Israel to accept a ceasefire deal so that the fighting ends on all fronts, including with Lebanon.

“The resistance is not afraid and is ready to sacrifice itself and pay a price for the sacred issue,” he told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, referring to the Palestinian issue.

The only one who can decide to end the war, he said, was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He criticized the US for placing pressure on Hamas to agree to an Israeli offer for a ceasefire, as Netanyahu has stated Israel will not agree to a permanent ceasefire as long as Hamas remains in power in the Gaza Strip.

“The aggression on the Gaza Strip must stop,” Fadlallah said. “We are in a position to defend our country and the Palestinian people. The goal of this front is to pressure the Israeli army and the Israeli government so that they stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip.”

The Biden “administration bears the primary responsibility for putting pressure on Netanyahu,” he added.

Fadlallah pointed out the divisions in Israeli society over Netanyahu’s handling of the war, claiming that conflict between politicians and the Israeli military will bring Hezbollah “great results.”

While admitting that Israel successfully targets and kills Hezbollah commanders, Fadlallah praised the “resistance” for striking Israel and forcing Israelis to flee.

“The equation is clear: a death on the Israeli side negatively affects Israeli society,” he concluded, “while a martyr from the resistance leads to positive results. “It is solidarity that pushes us forward."