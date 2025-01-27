Hezbollah leader: 'Gaza's victory is a victory for the Palestinian people'

In a series of statements on Monday, Naim Qassem, leader of Hezbollah, praised the "success" of the Palestinians in achieving a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, attributing the triumph to Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.

He emphasized the role of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the "sacrifices made," notably mentioning his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel last autumn ahead of Israel's invasion.

Qassem acknowledged the existence of a "considerable gap" between Israel-US military capabilities and those of the "resistance." However, he insisted that the strength of the "resistance" lies in "a political, national, and human choice" to confront the "occupation." He detailed the extent of the confrontation: "Israel and the United States wanted to put an end to the resistance. Israel came with five divisions of about 75,000 soldiers and officers, with crimes and force to achieve this goal." Qassem underscored the unified resistance of several groups, citing "Hezbollah, the Amal movement, the Jamaa Islamiya, the Syrian Nationalist Social Party, and all the others" that, according to him, "fought with outstanding courage."

"We are stronger in our faith, our choices and our rights than their occupation and their aggression," he asserted, calling to focus not on military power, but on "the strength of faith, commitment and will." He concluded by calling the current situation a "victory."

Qassem also announced the death of Commander Sheikh Mohammad Hamadeh, in the Western Beqaa region.