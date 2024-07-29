Hezbollah moves smart precision-guided missiles over fears of IDF retaliation

Hezbollah is moving precision-guided missiles over fears that Israel will retaliate for the weekend Majdal Shams massacre, according to the Associate Press on Monday.

The Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday left 12 children dead in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, the northern Golan Heights.

A source with the terror group told the agency that the organization still is not aiming for a war, but is preparing to respond to an Israeli retaliation with "smart precision-guided missiles" if necessary.

If war breaks out, Hezbollah vows to fight without limits.

Meanwhile, Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy to the Middle East, spoke today with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and former head of the Progressive Socialist Party and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt over the escalation. Hochstein also indirectly spoke with Hezbollah in the hopes of preventing a war.

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Lebanese sources reported to the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that Hochstein's conversations were held in parallel to talks between UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon Ján Kubiš and the UN command in Naqoura, southern Lebanon. She said that "everyone expressed concern about the escalation of the war," calling for de-escalation.

The sources also noted that Hezbollah is determined to prevent the expansion of the war. The organization said that since they decided to support Hamas in the Gaza Strip, they took it upon themselves not to attack civilians in the cities located on the outskirts of the Lebanese border, so it is impossible that they would fire at Majdal Shams, whose residents maintain their Syrian identity and Arabic affiliation.