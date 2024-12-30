Mahmoud Qamati, the deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, said on Monday that Israeli forces left in Lebanon after the 60-day ceasefire "will become occupation forces and we will deal with them accordingly."

"The 61st day will be a new day and the situation will change," Qamati told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

"The resistance's missile stockpile and all its capabilities remain intact, and we continued launching rockets until the very last moment of the war," Qamati threatened.

"We were patient about Israeli violations to ensure the return of citizens to their villages in the south, and today they demand that we respond to these violations," he concluded.

This comes 33 days after the ceasefire went into effect. During this time, as per the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF has continued to target Hezbollah's stockpiles while gradually withdrawing forces to allow UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, and the Lebanese army to take positions south of the Litani River.

Israel has targeted and arrested Hezbollah terrorists identified in the area.