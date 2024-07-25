Bombs capable of knocking out communication, electric systems in Hezbollah hands - report

Iran has supplied Hezbollah with bombs capable of emitting an electromagnetic pulse that can paralyze Israeli communication systems and radar, according to a report Thursday in the Kuwaiti Al-Jareeda.

The paper said that the Lebanese terror group and its allied factions plan to launch an offensive against Israel in the Golan Heights and Galilee in retaliation to a potential Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon.

Citing a source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, Al-Jareeda reported that the warheads now in Hezbollah’s possession can be fired from rocket launchers or even attached to drones.

These would incapacitate Israel’s electric grid and communication systems, disrupting radar, planes, and ground forces reliant on these systems. This would help turn the tide in Hezbollah’s favor in a future war, as Israeli ground forces would not have aerial cover or coordination.

In addition, the source threatened that the US, UK, and any other party protecting Israel could also be targeted.

Iran has been developing other weapons, he added, including a missile that can break into dozens of missiles if Israel’s aerial defenses attempt to intercept it. These are also in Hezbollah’s possession.

Dozens of other weapons have been tested against Israel since the war began on October 7, the source said, with data collected to improve them.

One of the most successful has been “ghost drones” developed by Iran and sent to Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen. These, the source claimed, have been extremely successful in breaking through Israel’s defenses undetected.