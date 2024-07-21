Israel - Hamas War day 289: Northern Israeli towns suffered several rocket attacks, with a school and a sports ground hit by a rocket in the kibbutz of Dafna, in the Upper Galilee region. Hezbollah took responsibility for the attacks, after dozens of projectiles targeted northern Israel.

Sirens also sounded in the morning in Eilat, Israel's southernmost point, a day after Israeli warplanes targeted the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in response to a deadly drone strike that hit Tel Aviv early on Friday.

Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox men are awaiting draft orders from the IDF as the military seeks to reinforce its ranks with yeshiva students, who have been exempt from military service since the founding of the State of Israel.

