Hezbollah rocket hits school in northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
Fires break out in Galilee region amid continued Hezbollah attack • IDF: Soldier wounded by anti-tank guided missile in Rafah • Siren triggered by possible drone infiltration later deemed false alarm
Israel - Hamas War day 289: Northern Israeli towns suffered several rocket attacks, with a school and a sports ground hit by a rocket in the kibbutz of Dafna, in the Upper Galilee region. Hezbollah took responsibility for the attacks, after dozens of projectiles targeted northern Israel.
Sirens also sounded in the morning in Eilat, Israel's southernmost point, a day after Israeli warplanes targeted the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in response to a deadly drone strike that hit Tel Aviv early on Friday.
Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox men are awaiting draft orders from the IDF as the military seeks to reinforce its ranks with yeshiva students, who have been exempt from military service since the founding of the State of Israel.
🚨Sirens in Western Galilee region of northern Israel amid suspected hostile aircraft incursion, rockets
IDF says airstrike in Yemen conducted alone against Houthis
Netanyahu postpones flight over delayed Biden meeting
🚨 Sirens in northern Israel amid Hezbollah rockets
Houthis call for more deterrence placed on Israel
"There needs to be more pressure and deterrence applied on the Israeli enemy in order to force it to stop its aggression," Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia says 'greatly concerned' about escalation in Yemen amid Israeli retaliation
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said it was "following with great concern the developments of the military escalation in Yemen after the Israeli attacks on the Al-Hudaydah district - attacks that exacerbate the current tensions in the region and harm the ongoing efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip."
Yariv Levin, deputy PM and justice minister, to fill Netanyahu's role while he's away on US trip
IDF to vaccinate soldiers after polio detected in Gaza
"Alongside the vaccination operation for soldiers, the IDF is working with various organizations to bring vaccines intended for the population of the Gaza Strip into the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement. "Since the beginning of the war, with the cooperation of international organizations, approximately 300,000 polio vaccines have been introduced into the Gaza Strip, which are enough for over a million citizens of Gaza."