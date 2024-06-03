Hezbollah fired several barrages of rockets and drones into northern Israel on Monday, triggering sirens in the Upper Galilee area and other northern regions.

Several mortar shells fired toward Kiryat Shmona did not set off sirens, but caused a fire to break out in open spaces. Shortly after, a drone alert sounded in Metula and other towns nearby in the Upper Galilee region.

Another attack targeted Hurfeish earlier in the morning, with two volleys of rockets targeting the Druze town and other communities.

Meanwhile, an alleged Israeli strike by drone targeted a vehicle in Mazraat Kauthariyet El Rez, a town in the Nabatea Governate in between Sidon and Tyre.

Hezbollah has launched dozens of attacks in recent days, using drones, rockets, and mortars to terrorize northern Israel. According to a recent report, this continues an upward trend in the number of attacks against Israeli communities by the terror organization.

Israel is engaged in continuing operations in Rafah and the rest of the Gaza Strip, having stated that it will concentrate on completing its mission of destroying Hamas in the south before turning its efforts to the north.

The US has pushed a recent ceasefire proposal offered by Israel to end the fighting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli officials that the agreement will also restore security to northern Israel.