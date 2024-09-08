According to data from the Israeli military, about 7,000 Hezbollah launchers have been destroyed since the major preemptive strike on August 25, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

Israel launched a massive attack in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's looming retaliation against Israel for the targeted killing of military commander Fuad Shukr in late July.

Since then, hundreds of sorties have reduced the military capabilities of the Lebanese terror organization. The current estimates by the IDF indicate that nearly a fifth of Hezbollah's short-range rockets have been neutralized. Contrary to previous assessments reporting an arsenal of 180,000 projectiles, Israeli intelligence services estimate, that before the August 25 strike, Hezbollah had only 40,000 short-range rockets and 5,000 medium-range rockets.

"The IDF is very focused on the fight against Hezbollah," Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said recently during a visit to the northern border. "I think that the number of attacks over the past month, the militants killed, the rockets destroyed, the infrastructure destroyed, is very significant."

The Israeli army also reports progress in the detection and interception of Hezbollah drones, a major challenge in recent months. New systems have been deployed along the border to improve interception rates.

Regarding the land threat, estimates indicate that there would only be a few hundred Hezbollah fighters left along the border, compared to over 2,400 before October 7, 2023. Israeli security sources highlight the significant impact of targeted eliminations of high-ranking Hezbollah officials, notably Shukr in July. These operations have significantly disrupted the command and control of the organization.

Despite these successes, Israeli authorities acknowledge that conditions are not optimal for a large-scale operation in Lebanon, particularly due to the loss of the element of surprise and wear on the forces on both the southern and northern fronts. Nevertheless, if negotiations for a cease-fire fail, Israel could be compelled to make the northern front its main combat zone.