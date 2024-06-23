Hezbollah storing large quantities of weapons in Beirut airport - report

Hezbollah is storing large quantities of weapons, missiles, and explosives at the international airport in Beirut, the UK newspaper The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

‎Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie said he will hold a press conference to “address the slanders reported by The Telegraph newspaper and refute the various lies reported by the newspaper.”

According to the report, Iranian-made unguided artillery rockets, short-range Fateh-110 missiles, Burkan missiles, and other projectiles are stored at the Rafik Hariri International Airport. These include the Syrian-made M-600 missiles, a version of the Fateh-110, as well as missiles with ranges of over 150 to 200 miles.

The AT-14 Kornet, laser-guided anti-tank missiles (ATGMs), are also stored in the airport, the report said. Hezbollah is also reportedly storing RDX explosives, a toxic white powder also known as Cyclone or Hexagon.

This is not the first report of Hezbollah's military use of the Beirut airport, but it comes during growing escalations between Israel and Hezbollah and the fear of an all-out war in Lebanon.