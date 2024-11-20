Massive Hezbollah rocket barrages cause damage as Hochstein delays visit to Israel | LIVE BLOG

Several UAVs crossed into Israel with no reports of wounded, despite unsuccessful interception attempts

Israel - Hamas War day 411: US envoy Amos Hochstein delayed his arrival in Israel as he tries to finalize a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. During Wednesday, three UAVs from Lebanon were detected entering Israel, with no reports of wounded. Despite this, attempts to intercept the hostile vehicles were unsuccessful.

During a speech, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem threatened to target central Tel Aviv in response to recent IDF attacks in Beirut, including one this week that eliminated the group's media chief, Mohammad Afif.

Hezbollah chief said group 'went through a real crisis' after killing of Nasrallah

Israeli soldier severely wounded by anti-tank guided missile in Gaza

UN ceasefire resolution vetoed by US for not conditioning hostage release

IDF says barrage of 25 rockets targeted northern Israel, causing serious structural damage – no casualties reported

