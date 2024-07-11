High-profile Israeli delegation returns from ceasefire talks in Qatar

Shin Bet security agency head Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea returned from Doha, Qatar, after concluding a round of ceasefire talks with Hamas on Thursday.

Israel and Hamas came back to the negotiation table after the Israel Defense Forces ramped up pressure in the Gaza Strip, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other sources citing the decision to invade the southernmost Rafah as a key factor in changing Hamas's stance.

According to a recent report in the Washington Post, Israel and Hamas both agreed to not rule in Gaza in the second of three stages to the ceasefire framework.