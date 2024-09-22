Home Front Command issues updated guidelines from Haifa northward

After Hezbollah launched heavy barrages at northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command issued updated guidelines on Sunday morning.

More than 100 rockets targeted Israeli communities overnight, which came after Israel eliminated top Hezbollah commanders in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut, a stronghold for the terrorist organization.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837714189646696652 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Gatherings are limited to 10 people in open spaces from the Haifa Bay and Jezre'el Valley northward; inside buildings the limit rises to up to 100 people. Work will continue only in jobs done inside closed buildings where a shelter is within reach. School is cancelled for these areas as well in the following regions: Haifa, Golan Heights, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Tivon, Kiryat Motzkin, Migdal HaEmek, Acre, Ma'ale Yosef, Carmiel, Tiberias, Hatzor HaGlilit, Mateh Asher, Ma'alot, Shlomi, and Nahariya.