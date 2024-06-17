Hostage families express anger with government's lack of leadership

In a series of Knesset committee meetings on Monday, family members of hostages have expressed a strong sense of disappointment with the government, citing a lack of leadership and decision-making.

This sentiment is pervasive, even among members of right-leaning family groups who have previously been less vocal in their criticism.

Udi Goren, a second cousin of Tal Chaimi, whose body was taken captive to Gaza on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, highlighted the frustration.

“We heard from [hostage parent] Tzvika Mor, who is a member of the Tikva Forum and has never wanted a hostage deal — only fighting Hamas in Gaza — and he said, ‘If we can’t fight, then let’s just make a deal,’” Goren said.

“That’s a huge ideological concession but it’s the same feeling we have, that there’s no leadership, no courage, no vision. We only hear what they’re not going to do, not what they are going to do.”

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Yotam Cohen, another hostage family member, referred to comments made by Likud MK Eliyahu Revivo, who stated there have been no accomplishments in Gaza and suggested it might be time for new elections.

“We’re seeing that voters and maybe the Knesset are starting to understand that the war won’t bring the hostages home,” said Cohen, whose brother, Nimrod Cohen, was taken hostage on October 7 from Nahal Oz.

Jonathan Zindel/Flash 90

“Everyone’s just done with this crappy situation. If they don’t do their jobs as Knesset members and as public servants, then we’ll be there to get them out.”