Hostage families pressure Biden for hostage deal, sans Israel - report

Families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip are pressuring the Biden administration to make a deal with Hamas without Israel's participation for the release of American citizens, according to a report in NBC on Thursday.

Citing five officials, the news outlet said that a unilateral deal is being considered by the administration.

Officials told the families that the US is exploring all options on the table, but that a deal through Israel is the "best approach."

The US believes four American citizens are being held in Gaza, with three others believed to have been killed.

Past attempts to strike a unilateral deal have not progressed. In June, the US reportedly reached out to Hamas to begin discussing the prospects of a hostage release without Israel, although many senior officials opposed the approach. In addition, US media said that the administration spoke to Qatar about brokering such a unilateral deal six months ago.

A spokesperson from the families declined to comment on the report.

“We have considered all possible options to free the hostages and bring them home to their families. Because of Hamas’ demands, there has not been a formal offer for a side deal made because no such deal is possible,” one of the sources said.

“Hamas wants two things that only Israel can deliver: a cease-fire and nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners currently in Israeli jails. Every other proposal has gone nowhere because that is what Hamas demands for the hostages,” the official added. “President Biden and the rest of the U.S. government remain fully committed to returning the hostages, including Americans, to their families. And we continue to work, day and night, to complete the cease-fire and hostage release deal that is under discussion.”