Israel - Hamas War day 453: Negotiators from Arab countries who are mediating between Israel and Hamas told The Wall Street Journal that talks have apparently hit a dead end. This comes after Hamas launched two rockets just after New Year's Day began in Israel, targeting southern Israel. One rocket was intercepted, while another fell in open areas.

In Lebanon, where the ceasefire is holding, Israel targeted a Hezbollah weapons storage facility overnight. A Hezbollah official said earlier this week that any Israeli soldier left in Lebanon after the ceasefire ends "will be dealt with accordingly." The 60-day agreement will end on January 26.

