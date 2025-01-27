Hostages reveal they spent 8 months in Hamas tunnels

Some of the abductees released so far as part of the ceasefire deal have been held in Hamas tunnels for eight months, without daylight or human touch, according to Brigadier General Dr. Avi Benov, deputy commander of the IDF Medical Corps.

"Some of them told us that they’ve been in the past few months, that they’ve been through the entire time, in tunnels, underground," he told Reuters on Monday.

Banov recounted that, in the days leading up to their release, conditions improved for the abductees - they were allowed to shower, change clothes, and even received better food. However, some did not receive proper treatment for injuries incurred during the abduction on October 7, and some suffered from malnutrition.

"Some of them were alone through the entire time they were there," he said, while "those who said they were together were in better shape."

Despite an improvement in their physical condition, hdelicately addressed the issue of abuse. For privacy reasons, he said he was unable to refer to personal details about their condition or signs that may indicate abuse.