Hostages Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel slated for release on Saturday

Yarden Bibas, 35, Ofer Calderon, 54, and Keith Siegel, 65 are the Israeli hostages slated to be released Saturday in the fourth batch of Israel’s deal with Hamas, Israeli authorities confirmed on Friday. The list does not allay growing Israeli fears over the fate of Bibas's wife Shiri and the couple's young children.

Bibas was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, as were his wife Shiri and young children Ariel and Kfir. On October 7, Ariel was four while Kfir was only 10 months old.

While Hamas has claimed that Shiri and the children were killed in captivity, several of the similar claims made by the Palestinian jihadists about other Israeli hostages have been proven false. Israel expressed “grave concern” for the family's fate, neither confirming nor denying the Hamas claim.